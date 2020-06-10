This month in Fort McCoy history: October 2020

Courtesy Photo | Three hundred nineteen Japanese prisoners of war, carrying their belongings, board...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three hundred nineteen Japanese prisoners of war, carrying their belongings, board trains at then-Camp McCoy for California, where they will aid in harvest in the 1940s. According to the U.S. War Department information at the time, they were then sent to Japan when harvest was completed. (U.S. Army file photo by PPA-OFF U.S. Signal Corps) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from October 2020 and back.



75 Years Ago — October 1945



Japanese prisoners of war at Camp McCoy were moved to the West Coast to help in the harvest of San Joaquin Valley, Calif., crops. The McCoy prisoner-of-war camp opened in January 1942 and had more than 2,000 enemy soldiers, sailors, and civilians. Four trainloads left McCoy for the west coast. Gov. Earl Warren of California requested the use of the Japanese in the harvest season. After the harvest, the POWs were returned to Japan.



Also in October 1945, hundreds of German prisoners who had been helping in canning plants through the state and in harvesting on state farms were brought to McCoy to work on post maintenance and other tasks.



35 Years Ago — October 1985



Nearly 60 civilians, members of Region 3 of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators (IABTI), gathered at Fort McCoy for their annual training seminar in October 1985. The seminar was hosted by the 88th Explosive Ordnance Detachment (EOD), a tenant activity here. The IABTI is a professional, nonprofit organization with a membership of about 2,700, with representatives in nearly every country of the free world. Region 3 is composed of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.



The three-day seminar held at Fort McCoy consisted of classroom time and a half-day on the range. The classroom portion included a presentation on prosecuting bombers. 88th EOD personnel demonstrated and discussed the use of military explosives on Range 25.



20 Years Ago — Oct. 7, 2000



European terrain features at Fort McCoy made it an ideal location to hold a national World War II (WWII) re-enactment Oct. 7. The 209 WWII re-enactors from around the country converged at the installation for the event. Jon Grossardt, the re-enactment liaison between the group and Fort McCoy, said the re-enactors had been coming to Fort McCoy for the previous 15 years.



The World War II Re-enactment Society is dedicated to honoring all of the military personnel that participated in World War II, Grossardt said. The society members do it in a number of ways. Public display re-enactments, where the public can watch, are held at a number of locations.

The re-enactors also do field re-enactments at places like Fort McCoy. These re-enactments help the re-enactors recreate scenarios of World War II battles. Blanks are used to simulate weapon firing. The scenarios are run like a real battle. Different battles are proposed, and fact sheets are passed out that give the historical details of those battles to commanders.



10 Years Ago — October 2010



Relocating fish from Fort McCoy waters supported re-stocking efforts for Lake Tomah while also improving the number of larger fish available for Fort McCoy anglers, said John Noble. Noble, Fort McCoy Fisheries biologist, said the fish were held in a holding pond at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.



Largemouth bass were removed from the North Flowage and bluegills were collected from Stillwell Pond in a coordinated effort among Fort McCoy, contracted Colorado State University employees, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These fish will support WDNR efforts to repopulate Lake Tomah following a 2009 fish population project that was used to eradicate carp.



About 100 largemouth bass and at least 1,000 bluegill were donated to Lake Tomah as a result of the fish-removal projects, Noble said.

The donation of fish supports the Army Community Covenant by providing more recreational opportunities in Tomah, Noble said. Fort McCoy had provided bluegill to Lake Tomah about 11 years ago to help increase fish population, as well.