Equality through Diversity

One of the biggest priorities of the Air Force is working to achieve equality. It’s the Air Force mission to ensure everybody has equal opportunity, and is not discriminated against because of their characteristics. Luckily, the Air Force has an office to combat discrimination.



Davis-Monthan’s Equal Opportunity team is here to combat unlawful discrimination and strengthen a culture that prioritizes values and respects all members of the Total Force team. They provide counseling and mentoring to the Airmen around the base, manage the unit climate assessment program, teach Human Relations Education, brief at commander’s calls and organize resiliency events.



“The EO office promotes an environment of dignity and respect for all members, regardless of their membership in any Title VII protected categories (race, color, religion, national origin, sex),” said Tech Sgt. Kathryn Raethel, NCOIC Military/Civilian Equal Opportunity. “Creating safe spaces for people to explore their own beliefs and paradigms while learning about diversity and inclusion is one of the many ways we help the base.”



Everyone is unique in the way they think, handle situations and work with others. Sometimes people in the work environment have a disagreement and if not addressed, it could cause conflict in the work place. The Airmen at EO are trained to help resolve those issues before they get out of hand.



“I love being able to help people resolve work place challenges or conflict,” said Roxanne McHugh, Equal Opportunity specialist. “People have different viewpoints and under certain circumstances, those differences escalate to conflict. When I am able to get individuals to see each other’s viewpoints, the outcome results in a win-win for everybody. The individuals’ needs are met and now they are focused back on the mission.”



When Airmen reach out to each other and address conflicts, whether professional or personal, it helps increase their value as an individual in the organization by improving compatibility. This inclusion supports them being fully-focused on the mission. Equal Opportunity helps achieve this by taming personal biases that may negatively affect people or the mission.



“We want people to know that we are here to help,” Raethel said. “EO is a helping agency and a valuable resource for the entire base community. If a person is experiencing some kind of issue in the workplace, chances are we can find them at least one resource to help resolve the matter.”

It is the Air Force’s mission to create a safe and diverse environment for its Airmen. The Equal opportunity office helps the Air Force achieve that goal by addressing workplace challenges and conflicts. This helps keep Airmen ready for the high-end fight.

