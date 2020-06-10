Army & Air Force Exchange Service Spreads Good Cheer with Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays

Photo By Loyd Brumfield | From Sept. 1 through Dec. 24, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will waive its $3...... read more read more Photo By Loyd Brumfield | From Sept. 1 through Dec. 24, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will waive its $3 service fee for items priced at $25 or more. Toys, bikes, clothing and more are eligible. This year, select computers, laptops and tablets are eligible for layaway if they are purchased from Sept. 1 to Dec. 13. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Soldiers and Airmen can get a head start on holiday shopping with help from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s fee-free layaway.



From Sept. 1 through Dec. 24, the Exchange will waive its $3 service fee for items priced at $25 or more. Toys, bikes, clothing and more are eligible. This year, select computers, laptops and tablets are eligible for layaway if they are purchased from Sept. 1 to Dec. 13.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use fee-free layaway, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with the expanded shopping privilege.



“The holiday season is a time of great joy, and the Exchange’s fee-free layaway is a terrific budgeting tool for Airmen, Soldiers and military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Layaway also is a great way to keep those gifts hidden from prying eyes.”



Layaways require a $15 deposit toward the purchase price and items must be picked up by Dec. 24 or Dec. 13 for computers or tablets.



