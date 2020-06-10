Army & Air Force Exchange Service Spreads Good Cheer with Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Spreads Good Cheer with Fee-Free Layaway for the Holidays

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Story by Loyd Brumfield 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Soldiers and Airmen can get a head start on holiday shopping with help from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s fee-free layaway.

    From Sept. 1 through Dec. 24, the Exchange will waive its $3 service fee for items priced at $25 or more. Toys, bikes, clothing and more are eligible. This year, select computers, laptops and tablets are eligible for layaway if they are purchased from Sept. 1 to Dec. 13.

    Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use fee-free layaway, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with the expanded shopping privilege.

    “The holiday season is a time of great joy, and the Exchange’s fee-free layaway is a terrific budgeting tool for Airmen, Soldiers and military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Layaway also is a great way to keep those gifts hidden from prying eyes.”

    Layaways require a $15 deposit toward the purchase price and items must be picked up by Dec. 24 or Dec. 13 for computers or tablets.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

