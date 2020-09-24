USFJ Enlisted Leadership Strengthens Bonds with Japanese Space Operations Squadron

FUCHU AIR STATION, Japan - Leadership from U.S. Forces Japan met with the newly established Japanese Space Operations Squadron at Fuchu Air Station Sept. 24, 2020.

The visit was intended to build up connections and improve interoperability strengthening the U.S. Japan alliance.

Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner, U.S. Forces Japan Command Senior Enlisted Leader, along with members from Yokota Air Base were introduced to the Space Operations Squadron commander Lt. Col. Toshihide Ajiki. After the meeting U.S. Personnel were given a mission briefing covering the squadron’s abilities and responsibilities.

“When you start looking at where we’re at here in Japan, and we start talking about some of the adversaries that we have here and their space-based capabilities, we know that we can’t do this alone,” Winegardner said. “As we continue to stay the partner of choice, we look forward to working with our allies and finding out what they bring to the fight.”

U.S. Forces Japan leadership also had the chance to break into groups and talk with members of the Japanese Space Operations Squadron about topics such as leadership styles and creating a ready posture in the Pacific.

“This kind of bilateral meeting is my first time so I especially enjoyed the group discussion,” said Tech. Sgt. Daiyu Urasaki, Japanese Space Operations Squadron. “I learned a lot because Chief Master Sgt. Winegardner has been serving as a senior enlisted leader for a long time in the U.S. Air Force and shared with us his valuable experience to build a good relationship between enlisted members and leadership.”

Urasaki also went on to talk about the importance of building a strong relationship with allies in the Pacific.

When we use space, we need to make sure it is utilized safely and effectively, Urasaki said. “We need the United States and Japan to have to have a strong relationship and keep it stronger.”

According to Winegardner the visit was a successful step toward strengthening those relationships.

“Bringing in a couple of our enlisted members from different organizations just to interact with some of the enlisted members from the space squadron here as they’re initially standing up was great,” Winegardner said. “It was just a fantastic opportunity to work on our partnership and our alliance at a very tactical level.”

