Broomfield, Colo. native serves aboard USS Halsey

EAST CHINA SEA— A Broomfield, Colo. native and 2015 Broomfield High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer third class Danielle Marie Wolf is a Damage Controlman serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Damage Controlmen make up a part of the ship’s Repair Division that maintains damage control equipment from bow to stern. They perform hundreds of maintenance checks each week to ensure our ship is mission-ready.



“Making sure Halsey is ready in case of an emergency makes me proud,” said Wolf. “If there is a fire or flooding, I know our equipment is going to operate.”



Damage Controlmen maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against any casualty is paramount.



“Training the Halsey crew in emergency response is the favorite part of my job,” said Wolf. “I am confident in the training we give to protect and save the ship from casualties.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 10.04.2020 23:00 Story ID: 380212 Location: AT SEA Hometown: BROOMFIELD, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Broomfield, Colo. native serves aboard USS Halsey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.