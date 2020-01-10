Houston, Texas native serves aboard USS Halsey

EAST CHINA SEA— A Houston, Texas native and 2011 North Forest High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Seaman Ja'Carolyn Faye Joseph-Arceneaux is a Retail Specialist serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Retail Specialists provide retail and service activities ashore and afloat. They operate related service activities that provide Sailors with regulation haircuts, clean laundry and are responsible for ship store and vending operations.



“My shipmates motivate me,” said Joseph-Arceneaux. “We need each other and everyday I’m reminded of that. You never know what someone is going through or what they are feeling, especially being on deployment. Being a Retail Specialist I have the upper hand, because I get to communicate and interact with everyone on the ship through customer service.”



Retail Specialists help maintain a constant state of readiness by determining requirements for ships store stock and operating supplies; preparing requisitions, purchase orders and expenditures.



“Being a part of the 7th fleet mission is an honor,” said Joseph-Arceneaux. “No matter how hard it may get or discouraging it may seems, I push through and progress every day.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

