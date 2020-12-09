Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    September 11th Memorial Hike

    September 11th Memorial Hike

    Photo By Jazika Levario | Members of Fort Devens RFTA and their family and friends joined 48 other groups across...... read more read more

    LINCOLN, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Story by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Fort Devens RFTA and their family and friends joined 48 other groups across New Hampshire in a September 11th Memorial Hike. This hike is to honor those that lost their lives with a tribute: by flying the American flag atop all 48 four-thousand foot and higher mountains in New Hampshire. After a strenuous hike to the top of Mt. Flume we flew the flag for 2 hours and in the distance could see the flag atop Mt. Liberty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 15:55
    Story ID: 380133
    Location: LINCOLN, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11th Memorial Hike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Fort Devens
    Devens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT