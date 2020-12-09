Photo By Jazika Levario | Members of Fort Devens RFTA and their family and friends joined 48 other groups across...... read more read more

Photo By Jazika Levario | Members of Fort Devens RFTA and their family and friends joined 48 other groups across New Hampshire in a September 11th Memorial Hike. This hike is to honor those that lost their lives with a tribute: by flying the American flag atop all 48 four-thousand foot and higher mountains in New Hampshire. After a strenuous hike to the top of Mt. Flume we flew the flag for 2 hours and in the distance could see the flag atop Mt. Liberty. see less | View Image Page