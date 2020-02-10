AMC’s top enlisted leader grounded in family, heritage

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- For Army Materiel Command’s senior enlisted advisor, a secret to his success starts with never forgetting where he came from and the family that has supported him along his journey.



As the nation and the Army continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado said he takes pride in his Puerto Rican roots and how growing up in the projects of New York City has shaped his life and Army career.



“I come from a long line of proud Puerto Ricans, my parents were both the first in their families to move away from the island, but we maintained the importance of our culture and our roots as I grew up,” said Delgado about how he and his sister spent every summer in Puerto Rico until he graduated from high school. “Those summers allowed me to stay tied to the island. Also in my family we only spoke Spanish at home, English was what we spoke at school.”



Delgado said that along with his family roots, it was that culture and the diversity of New York City that instilled in him his earliest leadership lesson.



“It was from my mom and from growing up in New York City, which is so diverse in different cultures, that I really learned the most important thing in life is to treat people how you want to be treated,” he said. “Starting with that as the foundation of my leadership philosophy has been the secret to my success.”



That foundation has lead Delgado to a 33-year Army career, starting with him joining the New York National Guard when he was 17 years old, and today serves as AMC’s first Puerto Rican Command Sgt. Maj. and the Army’s enlisted senior sustainer.



“Working in the Army started as a job and somewhere around 10 years it became a career, but when it really clicked was when it became a passion,” said Delgado. “There is nothing else I want to be doing than taking care of Soldiers. I see them as an investment and watching them succeed and becoming a command sergeant major is what success looks like to me. When I talk about leaving a legacy, that’s what I’m talking about, not what positions I’ve held but the people I’ve brought up with me.”



Delgado said taking the time to mentor those around you is the most important thing a leader can do and he is encouraging enlisted leaders to reach two levels down.



“Everyone is busy, but you can’t use that excuse, you need to find time. It’s our job to prepare the next generation and ensure they are ready when it’s time to pass the torch,” said Delgado. “How you treat those around you impacts more than just them, because a Soldier takes that home with them at the end of the day and it impacts the family. We can’t lose good Soldiers because we aren’t taking care of them and their families.”



While he’s had many mentors throughout his career, two that stick out to Delgado are the last two people to hold the position of AMC’s senior enlisted adviser before him, retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Sims and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rodger Mansker. Four years ago, when Delgado served as AMC’s Operations and Logistics (G3/4) sergeant major, he credits Sims for preparing him for his future role at AMC.



“I see that everything Command Sgt. Maj. Sims did prepared me for the position I’m in today,” he said. “He developed me, made sure I understood the mission, the major subordinate commands and realize the importance of what we do at AMC. Serving as the AMC 3/4 sergeant major is one of the best things that ever happened to me.”



Following his own secret to success Delgado says he will focus his energy at AMC on people. He has developed a robust senior sustainment leader talent management program and is working with Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commander, on implementing the Army’s Project Inclusion efforts.



“It’s a proven fact that organizations with more diversity perform better,” said Delgado. “I know for me, growing up in a diverse and multi-cultural area shaped who I am today.”

