Soldier assists with medical emergency while activated for COVID-19 response efforts

MARION, S.C. -- A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier with the South Carolina National Guard recently assisted in the emergency medical response for a patient involved in a car accident, Aug. 8, 2020 in Marion, South Carolina.



U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Kimrey, 251st Area Support Medical Company combat medic and health care specialist, was activated in response to the COVID-19 efforts in the state with a mission to support the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Marion as part of Task Force Medical Strike team 1, when an ambulance team brought a woman into the emergency room where Kimrey was working.



Kimrey said, “We had to empty a room for this woman, she was in more critical condition than someone else and all other beds were full. We transferred her to a hospital stretcher. It was at that time I noticed there was a tourniquet below her left knee that was not stopping the bleeding, so I tightened it further. This still did not stop the bleeding, so applied another tourniquet that I always carry in my calf pocket.”



At this point, the doctor directed the staff treating this woman to do a few other procedures to prepare her for transport to the trauma center. The ambulance crew requested additional personnel to care for the woman as they drove and Kimrey offered to assist.



“I volunteered to go with the ambulance. I was worried for this patient, I wanted to do my best for her. When I left the hospital, it was really a rush of emotions,” said Kimrey. “She had so many complications and the paramedic and I conducted CPR on her until we arrived at the trauma center when the team there took over.”



U.S. Army Sgt. Sammuel Guyton, 251st Area Support Medical Company non-commissioned officer in charge of Task Force Medical Strike team one, said, “Spc. Kimrey has a stellar work ethic. He is a team player and frequently goes above and beyond to ensure mission success.”



According to Guyton, Kimrey has a steadfast personality that inspires his peers and instills faith in his leadership during austere circumstances.



“I consider it an honor to have been allowed to serve in this capacity and provide such a meaningful service to my community,” added Kimrey.



Kimrey has been in the South Carolina National Guard for about two years as a combat medic and he has been an EMT for more than a year. He is also studying to be a registered nurse at Central Carolina Technical College.