Seasonal Celebration Recommendations during the Ongoing Pandemic Outbreak

Photo By Douglas Stutz | As Hospitalman Peter Hayes can readily affirm, autumn leaves are changing, pumpkin patches are open, and fall is in the air…as is the ongoing pandemic outbreak. For Hayes and the rest of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, the gradual change from summer to fall still finds the command focused on helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. NMRTC Bremerton adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance concerning Halloween and stresses that people should avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

For Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, the gradual change from summer to fall season still finds the command focused on helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.



The ongoing pandemic outbreak continues to alter, modify and change many normal routines from work to school to upcoming holiday planning. As such, NMRTC Bremerton continues to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Halloween this year will be quite unlike any in the past due to the guidelines and measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



According to the CDC, people should avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.



Following the CDC lead, NMRTC Bremerton attests that first and foremost, if anyone has had COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then they should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters. The risk of passing along the virus is simply too great a possibility.



The CDC website: does list several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.

Alternative Halloween celebration activities are listed in three different categories of low risk, moderate risk, and higher risk activities. A few activities suggested from each category include:



Low risk:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.



Moderate risk:

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.



Higher risk:

CDC recommends avoiding these activities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as:

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from car trunks lined up in large parking lots.

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

Navy Region Northwest commands and installations remain stable at the current Health Protection Condition Bravo (B), but it must be stated that if there is an increase of COVID-19 cases again, stricter protective measures may be implemented.



Navy personnel and families can also check installation Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) facilities to have some holiday-related fun while staying safe. There are FFR resources and activities celebrating Halloween.



Please note: FFR Halloween events may not actually be on Halloween, but a week or so before.



Additional details can be found online at:

Naval Base Kitsap: https://kitsap.navylifepnw.com/magazine https://www.facebook.com/events/425710138411039

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island: https://whidbey.navylifepnw.com/magazine https://www.facebook.com/events/1053336008415983/

Naval Station Everett: https://everett.navylifepnw.com/magazine