Changing 100 Lives: A Recruiters Transition to Centurion

(Story by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl, NTAG New England Public Affairs)



DANVERS, Mass — Navy recruiting, like most things in life, is what you make of it. Give it your all, hoping for success or go halfway and find yourself frustrated. For Navy Career Counsel or 1st Class Edson Felismino, the goal is to balance the two extremes.



A Curitiba, Brazil native, Felismino, came to the United States looking for new opportunities. He worked various jobs before finding a position as a machine shop technician. With time, he noticed himself wanting to grow into a more meaningful career with the Navy's offers and options, setting him on a new path.



"My Navy recruiter was very helpful and took the time to work with me," said Felismino. "I felt like I was someone he cared for and really trying to help. Not like a stereotypical car salesman or treating me as a number."



Felismino preventive maintenance background was an easy transition into the Navy Reserve as a Construction Mechanic Seabee. Still, his interaction with the recruiter left a lasting impression and desire to one day step into the fast-paced world of connecting people to a career.



"I knew I could not just come in as a recruiter because you need to have the experience to know what you are offering someone," said Felismino. "The drive for a ready conversion package kept me focused and performing every day with the Seabees."



Felismino worked nine years attached to Navy Construction Battalion 27, gaining Navy experience, on-the-job training, while deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Afghanistan, and Africa. With this first-hand knowledge of Navy life and duties, he submitted his package to transfer to the active-duty side as a Navy Reserve Canvasser Recruiter.



"It takes time to gain experience and get to where you want to be," said Felismino. "I had a chance to see the world and get training, but my heart was still set on helping others. Recruiting is where everything starts."



Working in the New England Recruiting District, Felismino felt the ups and downs, but he used one thing to keep motivated.



"Passion," said Felismino. "I know recruiting it stressful, I know it is not easy, but a passion for your job will make you successful. The applicants will see a real person trying to help them, build that trust, and makes all the difference in the process."



With his Seabee "Can Do" attitude, Felismino has used his passion for reaching a rare production achievement by contracting 100 new applicants during his first tour to take on the Centurion's title. A milestone few recruiters ever see.



"I am excited to earn the award, but my real reward is knowing 100 new Sailors are happy with their decision to serve and happy with their careers," said Felismino.



His next goal for now.



"Just to keep pushing forward, one day become a chief, DLCPO, and one day a CR," said Felismino. "That is my main goal to just keep pushing forward to the next 100 and try to hit the top."



