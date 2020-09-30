Fires Conference talks space overmatch

Photo By Marie Pihulic | The brief showed how having overmatch in space allows the United States to enjoy every...... read more read more Photo By Marie Pihulic | The brief showed how having overmatch in space allows the United States to enjoy every day functions and freedoms. The Space Command mission is to deter and defend. see less | View Image Page

Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, said without a doubt space is a big part of achieving overmatch in large scale combat operations.



At the Fires Conference, he discussed how the Space Command is organized and the command’s mission.



“Our main mission is to deter conflict in space and if deterrence fails, defeat that aggression. We look at that each and every day. You can really only deter if you are in a power of strength,” said Dickinson. “One of our main objectives and functions is understanding what is happening in the space domain. It’s obviously a very large domain and takes a lot of intricate very sophisticated capabilities to really understand what is happening.”



He asked the audience to think of much the space touches their daily lives.



“It’s really from the time you get up to the time you go to bed. It’s everything from your iPhone to the ATM to the gas station. Our American way of life is absolutely tied to our capabilities in space.”



Dickinson said Space Command is taking on capable leaders, and noted that there is a long line of those eager to be part of the important mission in deterring and defending.



A Soldier in the audience asked Dickson how a field artillery officer could develop the skills now as a junior leader to become an effective FA40 or Army Space Operations officer through the Voluntary Transfer Incentive Program (VTIP).



“As you grow from second lieutenant to a captain, my guidance to you would be to do the things that second lieutenants and captains do. Learn to lead Soldiers, learn to be an expert in your particular branch. And when the time comes, you’ll be able to apply for a VTIP, but there is no magical recipe to become an FA40. Just be a good leader and a very good field artilleryman in this case.”