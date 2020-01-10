Ghoulish reflections: October features a Halloween photo contest, discounts on candy, private label products and more

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Costumed ghouls and goblins may not be able to roam the streets for Halloween because of COVID-19. However, for commissary customers, their scary images captured in photos could win a free Thanksgiving turkey.



“Whether it’s our Halloween costume contest, extra discounts on energy-saving products or private label sales promotions, October offers our customers a lot of opportunities for savings,” said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales.



Throughout October, commissaries will offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Customers are also advised to check their stores’ “end of the aisle” for themed items with extra low pricing.



Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers should check with their store for details or visit their store page to verify what’s available.



Here are a few areas to consider for commissary savings:



• Trick or Treat! Win a Turkey to Eat! October signals the start of the second annual commissary Halloween costume contest. Authorized customers can enter by submitting a photo of themselves, their family, or pet in a Halloween costume to DeCA’s Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook platforms. DeCA will choose one winner per store to win a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. Patrons worldwide must identify their commissary with their entry to be considered for the competition. Limit one entry per family. The contest runs through Oct. 31. Winners will be announced by Nov. 15.



• Energy Action Month. During October, commissaries are helping raise awareness of energy efficiency initiatives with Department of Defense service members, government civilians, family members and contractors. Customers can expect to see energy-saving items up to 10 percent off during October.



• Commissary Fall Sale. Customers can expect significant savings on everyday items featuring hundreds of DeCA’s private label items such as Freedom’s Choice, Home Base and more. This promotion also includes recipes with shopping lists. Sale runs Oct. 12-25.



• Soda promotion. Four 12-packs of canned Pepsi, 7-Up and Dr. Pepper on sale for $11 while supplies last. Promotion active for stateside commissaries only including Alaska and Hawaii. Sale runs Oct. 5 – 12.



• Oktoberfest. Commissaries worldwide are offering promotions on German products in honor of Oktoberfest, including chocolates, cookies, sauerkraut, mustard, red cabbage and rich German coffee.



• Meal solutions meet Power Boxes. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, DeCA’s meat programs are matching meal solutions with savings on choice cuts of meat. Meat Power Boxes on average offer about five meal solutions; Combo Family Packs offer about three meal solutions. Currently, 120 stateside commissaries are selling power boxes. Check your store’s meat department for availability.



“It’s the beginning of fall and we consider this the unofficial start of the holiday season,” Russ said. “Our stores are gearing up to have the products our customers depend on this time of year at traditional commissary savings.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2020 Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:27 Story ID: 379986 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ghoulish reflections: October features a Halloween photo contest, discounts on candy, private label products and more, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.