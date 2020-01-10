NEX and MCX Announce Transition to a Unified Online e-Commerce Portal

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning Oct. 1, the Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange online retail and...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning Oct. 1, the Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange online retail and uniform stores transitioned to a unified online E-commerce portal at myNavyExchange.com. As part of the collaboration, the site will now include male and female Marine uniform assortments and Marine Pride merchandise. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Beginning Oct. 1, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) online retail and uniform stores will transition to a new unified online e-commerce portal at myNavyExchange.com.



As part of the collaboration, myNavyExchange.com will undergo a design change to reflect the new co-branding, as well as add a new wealth of product assortments and an expansion in several areas including:



• Tactical gear

• Male and Female Marine uniform assortments

• Sports nutrition

• Marine Pride merchandise



“We have always embraced the time-honored bond between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, and we believe this joint partnership will forge a stronger, higher-quality experience for our online customers,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, Navy Exchange Service Command. “The decision to partner under one website will create better alignment and additional resources for our joint patrons.”



“The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy are a combined force when serving our country, and we are thrilled to bring that spirit of partnership and collaboration to this strategic alliance,” said Cindy Whitman Lacy, CEO, Marine Corps Business and Support Services Division. “We are especially thrilled to be adding the option of order online and pick up at your MCX as an added convenience for our Marines and their families.”



NEX and MCX will continue to collaborate on this new joint e-commerce website to bring both Navy and Marine Corps customers a world-class online shopping experience. The new co-branded site will officially launch with a combined marketing campaign called #BetterTogether. This campaign will kick off on the Navy’s birthday, Oct. 13, and run through the Marine Corps’ birthday on Nov. 10. This campaign includes a virtual concert series, virtual 5k and a kids’ baking competition, as well as a joint Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society fundraising effort. In-store signage will also announce the collaboration in both NEX and MCX locations starting Oct. 1.



All authorized customers who currently shop on the myNavyExchange.com site will be able to access the redesigned site using their existing accounts. MCX customers will need to setup a new account on the myNavyExchange.com site if one is not already established. Additionally, while both organizations will continue to promote the #BetterTogether initiative, MCX and NEX will still continue independent marketing and social media channels.