Dental Health Command-Pacific welcomes new sergeant major

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Sgt. Maj. John Wright was officially welcomed to Dental Health Command-Pacific during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held here Sept. 24.



During the ceremony, Col. Kelley Tomsett, DHC-P commander, passed the organization’s colors to Wright, signifying his role as the new senior enlisted advisor, entrusting him with the care of the unit and its Soldiers, and officially welcoming Wright to the command.



“The variety of leadership roles that Sgt. Maj. Wright brings to the table is going to set us up for success as a command team,” said Tomsett. “Sgt. Maj. Wright, I look forward to leading this organization with you, and seeing you develop and mentor the Army’s future sergeants major.”



Wright comes to DHC-P after serving as the Chief Clinical Sergeant Major at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga.

“Col. Tomsett, I look forward to working alongside you, supporting you, to continue the strong work and support of the DENTACs in Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, JBLM, and Korea,” said Wright.



This is not the first time Wright has served in Hawaii. From 2001 to 2004 he served as non-commissioned officer in charge of Tripler Army Medical Center’s antepartum unit.



DHC-P provides theater-level dental health care to more than 74,000 beneficiaries across the Pacific.

