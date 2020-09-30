Surgeon General of the Navy visits MCAS Cherry Point

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the surgeon general of the Navy, visited Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, to better gain a first-hand account of its capabilities and meet with its wide range of personnel. After visiting the clinic, Gillingham sat with Sailors to share a meal and some sea stories, as well as answer any questions presented to him by the audience. Gillingham also recognized notable civilians and sailors for their dedication to health care and keeping the war fighters at MCAS Cherry Point in the fight.
|09.30.2020
|09.30.2020 17:35
|379918
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|3
|0
|0
