Surgeon General of the Navy visits MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, right, surgeon general of the Navy, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehand, public affairs officer to the surgeon general, speak with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, and U.S. Marine Corps SgtMaj. James Robertson, sergeant major of MCAS Cherry Point, during a meeting at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2020. Gillingham visited the installation and toured Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to get a first hand view of the clinic's various capabilities, as well as visit with it's civilian workers and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page