Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surgeon General of the Navy visits MCAS Cherry Point

    Surgeon General of the Navy visits MCAS Cherry Point

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, right, surgeon general of the Navy, and U.S....... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the surgeon general of the Navy, visited Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, to better gain a first-hand account of its capabilities and meet with its wide range of personnel. After visiting the clinic, Gillingham sat with Sailors to share a meal and some sea stories, as well as answer any questions presented to him by the audience. Gillingham also recognized notable civilians and sailors for their dedication to health care and keeping the war fighters at MCAS Cherry Point in the fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:35
    Story ID: 379918
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgeon General of the Navy visits MCAS Cherry Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Health
    USMC
    Go Navy
    Health Care
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Surgeon General
    Navy
    Military
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    MCAS Cherry point
    Naval Health Clinic
    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT