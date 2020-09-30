Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 2016 Fort McCoy Disability Awareness Month Observance

    2016 Fort McCoy Disability Awareness Month Observance

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A speaker gives his presentation in McCoy's Community Center on Oct. 20, 2016, during...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A speaker gives his presentation in McCoy's Community Center on Oct. 20, 2016, during the installation observance of Disability Awareness Month at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Several dozen people attended the event.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

