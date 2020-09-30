Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 2016 DLA Disposition Services operations at Fort McCoy

    2016 DLA Disposition Services operations at Fort McCoy

    Defense Reutilization Specialist Scott Humburg prepares a pallet of equipment for

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Defense Reutilization Specialist Scott Humburg and others are shown Jan. 11, 2016, at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Disposition Services Field Office (Sparta) at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The office is a cross-dock field office, which coordinates the reutilization, recycling, and disposition of equipment and property no longer needed by military organizations.

    The DLA office has been at Fort McCoy for more than 50 years.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Fort McCoy
    DLA Disposition Services
    Wuisconsin

