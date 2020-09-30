Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Shelby West | Financial Management Analyst Ivonne Jacome is the Hispanic ERG President and works...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Financial Management Analyst Ivonne Jacome is the Hispanic ERG President and works hard to bring awareness to the shipyard workforce on the opportunities available to her fellow Hispanic community. “The H-ERG is a safe place for Hispanics or allies to come together and ask questions and get assistance from each other,” said Jacome. “We’re here to support the deck plates and provide a judge-free zone where members of the workforce can come and share their experiences. I’m always humbled to learn from other Hispanics at our shipyard and learn where they came from. Being a Latina woman myself and overcoming obstacles throughout my life within the Navy – including being one of the first women onboard the USS Kitty Hawk – it makes me proud to help continue to pave the way for my fellow Hispanics and for everyone in our shipyard family.” see less | View Image Page

Every year, spanning from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, our nation comes together in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) to commemorate the expansive history of Hispanic nations and individuals that made an impact on the lives of others. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), we honor our Hispanic brothers and sisters during HHM – and every day – for their contributions to our shipyard and our Navy.



NNSY has come a long way in recent years on building an inclusive and diverse workplace – an installation built on unity. Nuclear Audit and Assessment Branch Engineer Indalecio Arellano has worked at NNSY for 14 years and has watched the shipyard grow into what it is today. “When I first came to the shipyard, I could probably count on my hands how many Hispanics I saw working at the shipyard,” said Arellano. “As time went on, I saw our population grow more and more – not just with Hispanics but with all minorities. It really makes me proud and excited to see NNSY being such a diverse and inclusive workplace. And to see so many of our shipyard family embracing each other and learning from each other’s experiences – I think it’s great!”



“In America – we are a melting pot of individuals bringing their own heritage and their own experiences to the table,” said Code 982 Drydock Nuclear Program Branch Head Gilberto Bejarano. “We’re able to share with one another what we’ve seen, what we’ve learned, and what we hope to accomplish. At America’s Shipyard, it’s the same way. We’ve a diverse group built of so many talented individuals who help service the fleet. We all have a purpose, Hispanics included.”



In addition to being an inclusive workplace, NNSY has also established the Hispanic Employee Resource Group (H-ERG), one of eight current ERGs to bring people together and aid one another in their personal and professional development. “The H-ERG is a safe place for Hispanics or allies to come together and ask questions and get assistance from each other,” said Financial Management Analyst Ivonne Jacome, President of the H-ERG. “We’re here to support the deck plates and provide a judge-free zone where members of the workforce can come and share their experiences. I’m always humbled to learn from other Hispanics at our shipyard and learn where they came from. Being a Latina woman myself and overcoming obstacles throughout my life within the Navy – including being one of the first women onboard the USS Kitty Hawk – it makes me proud to help continue to pave the way for my fellow Hispanics and for everyone in our shipyard family.”



“I like to think of the H-ERG and our entire shipyard workforce as our extended family,” said AS 39 Class Tender Support Branch Nuclear Engineer Oralia Hernandez Vazquez. “We are all America’s Shipyard – no matter what race or heritage you have. We are all part of what makes our nation so great!”



To learn more about the H-ERG, email Jacome at ivonne.e.jacome@navy.mil. To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, visit https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/.