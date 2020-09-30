Restoring water distribution system at NSA Panama City

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $16.3 million firm-fixed-priced task order, Sept. 28, to B.L. Harbert International, LLC, from Birmingham, Alabama, to restore the water distribution system at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City, Florida.



This project will recapitalize the potable and fire protection water systems on the installation following damage caused by Hurricane Michael two years ago.



“Hurricane Michael caused significant damage to the water distribution system from the uprooting of thousands of trees on the installation,” said NSA Panama City Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Chris McDowell. “Temporary repairs were made to restore partial capability to the base until a larger recapitalization project could be properly planned.”



The design of the water distribution system is a multi-phased project. Pavement removal and restoration, as well as traffic management, is required as part of this project.



The water main replacement will consist of approximately 50,000 linear feet of mainly 8 inches of polyvinyl chloride water main.



The work to be performed includes utility locates, survey of water distribution route, construction plan development, permitting, fire hydrant replacement, and installation of a new potable water plus fire protection mains to replace the existing system and reconnect to existing services. New isolation valves are to be installed by the contractor prior to water main restoration as part of this project.



“The newly installed waterlines will improve water quality and reliability throughout the installation,” said McDowell.



The work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

