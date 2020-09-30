Conn. Guard helps distribute masks to schools

Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker | Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard load boxes of face masks into...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker | Soldiers and Airmen from the Connecticut National Guard load boxes of face masks into a vehicle at West Hartford Public Works, West Hartford, Connecticut, Sept. 30, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard is helping the state Department of Education and Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security distribute 600,000 masks to school districts throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker) see less | View Image Page

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Airmen and Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard are helping both the Connecticut State Department of Education and Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security distribute masks to school districts throughout the state as many transition back to in-person or hybrid learning.



Connecticut Guardsmen helped distribute approximately 100,000 masks to local school districts at the West Hartford Department of Public Works garage, which has served as a PPE distribution site for the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



A total of 600,000 adult-sized masks for grades 7-12 are being distributed between the five DEMHS regions from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. This is the first of two major mask shipments the state is receiving from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; the second shipment will contain child-sized masks.



Connecticut Guardsmen expressed gratitude in supporting this mission



“I have three kids that are in school now,” said Senior Airman Corey Brennan, 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist. “Knowing that they’ll be able to learn in a safe environment is important for me as a parent, and helping the state provide that safe environment for students and teachers is very rewarding to me and all the members helping this operation.”



Many of the Guardsmen supporting the distribution have been constantly engaged in domestic operations responses for over six months. They have helped distribute PPE to nursing homes and played a key role in delivering bottled water to towns without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.



“Going around the state and meeting people from different areas and different departments like Public Health and Emergency Management has been really fulfilling,” said Brennan. “There’s a sense of teamwork between us and the community; everyone is trying to come together to do the best we can in whatever we’re tasked with.”