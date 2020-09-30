NMCP’s New Oncology Nurse Navigators are Making a Difference

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 16, 2020)- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) new Oncology Nurse Navigator program is making a positive impact on patient care by helping cancer patients navigate their diagnosis.

As Oncology Nurse Navigators, Melinda Powers and Whitney Ogle work with patients to overcome barriers to care and gain access to information that they may not receive otherwise.

“We help navigate newly diagnosed cancer patients through the initial process of getting set up with appointments and making sure they have all the information they need,” said Powers. “We are also a support system, someone they can call at any time for any reason, that hopefully makes the process smoother and less stressful.”

Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Powers sees gastrointestinal oncology patients and Ogle sees breast and pediatric oncology patients.

“Oncology is a very specialized field,” said Powers. “When a patient hears the word ‘cancer’, they immediately think the worst and fear is stricken through their body. Nothing can take that feeling away, but hopefully knowing that they have someone who is there for them makes the process a little less scary.”

Before Powers and Ogle took on this new position in March, it did not exist at NMCP.

“This position is brand new to the command, so we are building it from the ground up,” said Ogle. “But we are very happy to be here and to finally be up and running.

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020 11:05 Story ID: 379863 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP’s New Oncology Nurse Navigators are Making a Difference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.