Have You Heard? Industrial Noise and Hearing Conservation Course Returns

NORFOLK, Va. (Sep. 17, 2020) - The Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) again offers its Industrial Noise and Hearing Conservation Program course beginning Oct. 6.

The Industrial Noise and Hearing Conservation Program (HCP) course, formally called the Industrial Noise course, returns to the training center after a three-year hiatus. Projected updates to the Navy Training System Plan (NTSP) Safety and Occupational Health mandate the HCP become a required course. The NAVSAFENVTRACEN immediately re-engaged and updated the course to provide its customers with the training needed to meet their organization’s noise program responsibilities.

The course introduces attendees to the concepts of noise, ear anatomy and physiology, and elements of the Navy’s Hearing Conservation Program. With a rising number of military members experiencing hearing loss, an effective HCP is critical to the Navy’s safety and occupational health programs. Hazardous noise exposure is one of the most common occupational hazards within the DOD; such exposure can cause hearing loss or tinnitus that may directly affect a service member's ability to communicate effectively.

“The ideal person to attend this course would be anyone who conducts sound level surveys. The course provides hands on lessons with sound level meters and includes the use of meters in industrial areas,” said Dr. Aldeana Harris, head of NAVSAFENVTRACEN’s Industrial Hygiene Training Department. “Individuals responsible for managing their organizations HCP will greatly benefit from attending this course.”

The naval enterprise can anticipate the HCP course becoming a core course for safety professionals once the NTSP updates take effect. The pilot course is Oct. 6-8. Enrollment for this initial course is limited to 10 participants and the NAVSAFENVTRACEN is seeking volunteers. Once the pilot is complete, enrollment for NAVSAFENVTRACEN courses will occur using eNTRS.

Harris said course participants will have a better understanding of noise, how it originates and the best ways to control hazardous noise levels. Attendees will also learn about the negative impacts of noise on the hearing process and the importance of implementing an effective HCP). The course includes audiology and audiometry responsibilities of HCP managers.

“There is a robust section on how to run a compliance-based, effective HCP and the responsibility of program managers. Finally, attendees will have a well-rounded and in-depth understanding of how to attenuate noise levels using the hierarchy of control,” said Harris. “The course gives detailed information on how elimination, substitution, engineering, administration, and personal protective equipment are used to protect Navy and Marine Corps personnel from hazardous noise in workplace environments.”

To view the complete course schedule visit the NAVSAFENVTRACEN website https://navalsafetycenter.navy.mil/Learning/NAVSAFENVTRACEN/Course-Schedule/. Scroll down to find the course you are looking for and click the drop-down arrow or the name of the course. All scheduled course dates will show. Click the course name or arrow again to collapse it.

To request a course quota, use the CAC-enabled eNTRS quota management system website, https://app.prod.cetars.training.navy.mil/eNTRS/. If you are unable to access the eNTRS website, click on the request access tab, contact the eNTRS Help Desk at spawar.itchelpdesk@navy.mil or call toll free (800) 537-4617 Option 8. Potential students may also request a quota or assistance by contacting the Training Support Command (TSC) of Hampton Roads at tschrquotas@navy.mil or (757) 492-5340.

TSC Hampton Roads grants all quota requests for NAVSAFENVTRACEN courses on a first-come, fair share basis. Sailors and Marines who meet course prerequisites may register for a course at any time. All other DOD personnel can request a quota 30 days to one week before the class start date.

If you have questions about the courses, contact Jen McQueen at jennifer.mcqueen@navy.mil, (757) 445-8778 ext. 324 or Richard Jenne at richard.jenne@navy.mil, (757) 445-8778 ext. 326.

