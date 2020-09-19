Spartan Soldiers Take up Boxing to Stay in Shape

Instead of hitting the gyms to stay in shape, some Task Force Spartan Soldiers have decided to get in their reps on focus mitts rather than weight machines.



With the gyms closed on Camp Arifjan, Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Geib, a finance noncommissioned officer with the 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan Shield, began giving boxing and fitness classes for Soldiers to stay in shape while maintaining COVID-19 compliant.



The class has a strong focus on boxing techniques and allows Soldiers to get the training they would usually have in a gym.



“It’s a boxing and fitness class geared up through intervals in order to train Soldiers during COVID,” said Geib. “We do all sorts of exercises. We Primarily focus on boxing, which is a constant, and then power movements and strength.”



The classes started as small groups Geib would meet with, sometimes one-on-one. With time through word-of-mouth, it became a more regular part of people’s days.



“The way this came about was, I was boxing with people here and there and then I invited Capt. [Jennifer] Alverez, and Staff Sgt. [Suzana] Usami for a boxing class, and they had so much fun,” said Geib. “They told everyone about it and all of a sudden it started to grow, and I had to go from two classes a week, to four classes a week, to five classes a week, to now where we’re running about 10 classes a week.”



The class has five instructors, all with some form of physical training background and knowledge that can be leveraged to better the Soldier’s physical fitness.



“We have about five instructors and myself,” said Geib.” There are three of us with boxing experience and are the coaches. There are others who have been long term fitness gurus that support Soldiers through their workouts.”



Although it’s a popular class, Geib and his team always ensure the classes limit the number of participants to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.



“We have a teammate who does the scheduling of personnel to make sure that we stay under the allotted personnel, group-wise,” said Geib. “Then we have well-spaced exercises, we wear masks, and we also wipe down the equipment after each use.”



Staff Sgt Suzana Usami has taken the lead in maintaining these standards for the class.



“I manage the class and the schedule,” said Usami. “I make sure we are in compliance with COVID restrictions, and I also coach… I make sure whatever information I push out that everyone follows it,” said Usami. “For example, they have to use hand sanitizer, wipe down all the equipment, make sure we are on top of whatever new restrictions they have. We’re on top of it.”



According to Geib, the class brings a big morale boost to many of the Soldiers that come, which is his favorite part of instructing.



“I get to see Soldiers on a daily basis, encourage and push them to their limits, and give them something to look forward to,” said Geib. “Many have come up to me and said they live their deployment boxing class to boxing class, and this is the most fun they’ve had while they’ve been here.”

