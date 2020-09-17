Female Air Defense leader continues making history

OKINAWA, Japan – Being part of the first female Air Defense battalion command team was a stepping stone for what is to come.



Command Sgt. Maj. Melissa A. Calvo relinquished responsibility of the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a ceremony at Kadena Air Force Base Sept. 17.



During her 25-month tenure, Calvo played a vital role at 1-1 ADA’s headquarters, as well as its area of operations. She advised the commander, instilled discipline and set the standard for all to emulate and follow.



“From a battalion commander’s perspective, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvo is my most trusted advisor and I form every decision in the ‘Snake Eyes Battalion’ on readiness, discipline, and resiliency with her wise and measured consultation,” said Lt. Col. Rosanna M. Clemente, 1-1 ADA commander. “Thank you for giving 110 percent to the battalion, for stepping out of your comfort zone by participating in the Snake Eye’s podcasts and our resiliency and history videos. I am honored and humbled to serve with you in leading this battalion.”



Under Calvo’s guidance, the 1-1 ADA, which operates the Patriot missile system, continued to further their training and bilateral partnership with Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 5th Air Defense Missile Group and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Anti-Aircraft Regiment who share the mutual interest of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside these fine Soldiers and leaders of the Snake Eyes Battalion; to share time with their family members over the last two years; to share experiences and train with our sister services, the JASDF and JGSDF,” said Calvo. “The experiences shared here were beyond any of my expectations.”

Calvo was selected to serve as senior enlisted advisor of the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, a move that furthers her making Air Defense history as the first female Air Defense brigade command sergeant major.



“I know that the 30th ADA Brigade is waiting for you in anxious anticipation as you take on this ground-breaking and history-making role for women across the Air Defense Branch and across the U.S. Army,” said Clemente. “As much as it hurts to say good bye today – I cannot wait for tomorrow.”

