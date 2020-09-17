Marietta, Georgia Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Oluwasegun Oyedeji from Marietta, Georgia, is a procurement technician and is the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, Sept. 17, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



As a procurement technician, Oyedeji is responsible for the requisition of supplies for all departments and tenant commands at CLDJ.



“Oyedeji works to improve our interpersonal supply network on CLDJ,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Idoreyin Esenyie, Camp Lemonnier’s procurement leading petty officer. “This benefits our department in obtaining supplies and efficiently delivering requisitions to the end user.”



Oyedeji credits his success at CLDJ to the teamwork and leadership in the procurement department.



“The team in the procurement department helps me and helps each other on a daily basis,” said Oyedeji. “We work together as a unit to adjust to the daily challenges and to strive to be the best.”



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Oyedeji and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Oyedeji exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Oyedeji is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



While growing up, Oyedeji learned that it is necessary to have a strong will to overcome adverse situations, and his decision to join the Navy has helped reinforce his belief.



“The Navy’s ad slogan, ‘Global Force for Good,’ really imprinted on me,” said Oyedeji. “It reinforced my alma mater’s motto, ‘Either the Best or Nothing’. Those two phrases drove my passion to sign up.”



During his 9 years of service in the Navy, Oyedeji is proud of many accomplishments.



“I’m proud of starting a family, furthering my academic pursuits and using the skills I’ve learned in the military to further my civilian career,” said Oyedeji. “On this mobilization alone, I’ve continued taking college courses, added certifications to go along with my civilian career and continued adding to my military resume.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Oyedeji, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Being able to help procure needed supplies to support the mission here and down range makes my job fun,” said Oyedeji. “Seeing what teamwork can accomplish and has accomplished while I’ve been at CLDJ gives me joy and makes me proud of what we are doing here to support the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:00 Story ID: 379809 Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marietta, Georgia Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.