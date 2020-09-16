Building Bridges of Collaboration

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 16, 2020) - The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa and Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) is one of the most operationally focused Facilities Engineering Command in the world. The area of responsibility covers four continents, 125 countries, three combatant commands and more than 37% of the world’s population. In this area, if a DoD shovel goes into the ground, the people holding the shovels are most likely assigned to NAVFAC EURAFCENT.

Currently, the command manages facility project planning and design along with acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance and contingency support projects in more than a dozen countries from as far South as Somalia to North in Iceland. All of these projects, regardless of the design, result in bridges being built between our American workforce – uniformed and civilian – and the local national professionals we depend on to succeed.

“Our local nationals are the corporate knowledge of our organization,” said Chris Lee, the deputy public works officer assigned to the Public Works Department aboard NAS Sigonella. “They take tremendous pride in their work and are entrusted with training our Seabees and U.S. government service employees on the intricacies of Naval Air Station Sigonella.”

This dynamic team is executing $191.5 million in projects with 286 officers, enlisted, U.S. civil service members and local nationals. Nearly 40% are Italian citizens.

During an All Hands with the Commanding Officer of NAVFAC EURAFCENT, Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, awarded Cristiano Perotti Casagrande, the real estate property account officer and Santo Pavone, the general engineer and host nation liaison, with a Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Prior to the All Hands Call, Kilian presented a certificate to Eliana Squadrito, facilities management division work control assistant, for her selection as the Employee of the Quarter, 2nd quarter, fiscal year 2020 and 12 commanding officer coins to local nationals, Seabees and U.S. government civilians for their contributions to the command.

“The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award is rarely presented to host national employees, but our leadership wanted to recognize these workers for their contribution to our team,” said Kilian. “What we can’t put on an award is our gratitude and appreciation for the host national employees who continuously train our new employees every few years at turnover. Their mentorship is a tremendous part in our success.”

