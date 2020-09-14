Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blossvale, New York native serves aboard USS Halsey

    AT SEA

    09.14.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA— A Blossvale, New York native and 2014 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.

    Petty Officer first class Trevor Stacy is a Hull Technician serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    Hull Technicians make up a part of the ship’s Repair Division that maintains damage control equipment from bow to stern. They perform hundreds of maintenance checks each week to ensure Halsey is mission-ready.

    “I have always had an interest in welding and fabrication,” said Stacy. “My uncle was a Hull Technician and inspired me to join the Navy to hone my skills as a welder.”

    Hull Technicians maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against any casualty is paramount.

    “As repair division leading petty officer, I am in charge of leading 33 Sailors in the execution of corrective and preventative maintenance,” said Stacy. “Ensuring Halsey is battle-ready while deployed in 7th Fleet is something Repair Division takes pride in.”

    A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.

    Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..

    For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:59
    Story ID: 379791
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blossvale, New York native serves aboard USS Halsey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    US Navy
    DESRON 15
    USS Halsey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT