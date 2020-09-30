Seabees Complete Waste Enclosures Project on MCAS Iwakuni

Courtesy Photo | 200908-N-CK869-1004 IWAKUNI, Japan (Sept. 8, 2020) Builder 2nd Class John Sinclair,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200908-N-CK869-1004 IWAKUNI, Japan (Sept. 8, 2020) Builder 2nd Class John Sinclair, from Rantoul, Ill., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Iwakuni, installs a gate on a family housing environmental waste enclosure structure on board Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Diego Vasquez/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Utilitiesman Constructionman Diego Vasquez

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Detail Iwakuni Public Affairs



MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (NNS) - Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Iwakuni completed a residential waste enclosures project in the Torii housing district of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Sept. 30.



After picking up where NMCB-5 left off in August, the Detail put the finishing touches on the final two of ten enclosures, all of which are designed to stop household trash from blowing around the installation. The enclosures, which consist of a concrete pad, concrete masonry unit block walls and a chain link roof, have been one of the focuses for NMCBs on the installation for nearly one year.



“It is the job of Seabees to provide the Department of Defense quality structures that will last for generations,” said Master Chief Equipmentman Anthony Boyko, officer-in-charge of NMBC-3’s Detail Iwakuni. “The enclosures will keep animals and storms from knocking over waste bins and spreading trash, which could find its way to the flight line and damage aircraft. Anytime the Navy is keeping aircraft safe, it’s saving taxpayers money.”



The Seabees completed the final two enclosures by installing concrete top caps, gates and the chain link roof, as well as texturing and painting. The project allowed the Seabees to use their skills to provide quality construction support that will save the installation money and provide a service that will last generations.



“The experience I’ve gained over the years from other projects and classes I’ve taken helped me complete this project quickly and efficiently,” said Builder 2nd Class John Sinclair, safety supervisor for the project. “It’s important to have experienced Seabees on jobs like this because when you have someone who is a specialist, they can use it as a good opportunity to teach the junior Seabees new skills or tips and tricks while still ensuring that the project is done to standards and finished on time.”



The Seabees are also working on a multi-year 30-acre landfill capping project on the north end of the installation. The construction support being provided will significantly reduce bird aerial strike hazards causing damage to aircraft while utilizing the airstrip and allow for the possibility of repurposing the land in the future. The project is divided into three different zones. The Seabees are to clear out the wildlife and remove the vegetation to ready the area for civilian contractors to cap it with concrete. Currently, the crew is working on constructing a culvert bridge that will connect one zone to the other two in order to safely move civil engineering support equipment across a canal runoff, which is estimated to conclude next month.



NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.



For more information about Seabees and NMCB-3, visit http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil or https://www.facebook.com/NMCB3/