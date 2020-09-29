Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million Water & Sewer Line Replacement Project

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Story by denise emsley 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Su-Mo Builders, Inc. (small business), Honolulu, Hawaii, a firm-fixed-price task order for $8,417,930 under a multiple award construction contract to replace/repair the Navy’s Halawa Sewer, Water and Drainage systems that services Marine Corps installation, Camp H.M. Smith.

    “This project ensures the modernization of utility systems serving the warfighters at United States Indo-Pacific Command and Marine Forces Pacific,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Utilities Director Kevin Wong. “The new water and sewer lines will provide reliable and safe water for drinking and fire protection. It will also minimize the probability of wastewater violations, preventing threats to public health for many years to come.”

    The work includes replacing the existing aging sanitary sewer and potable water pipe from the Halawa Water Pump Station to the lower side of Camp Smith through an existing utility corridor, approximately 3,200 LF of 10-inch sanitary sewer line and approximately 5,000 LF of 12-inch potable water main. It will also provide drainage and erosion control improvements within the utility corridor, the replacement of booster pumps and piping at the Halawa Pump Station, interconnections to Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Camp Smith water systems, and incidental related work.

    Work will be performed on Oahu, Hawaii and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

    Six proposals were received for this task order.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 20:01
    Story ID: 379711
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million Water & Sewer Line Replacement Project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    water
    NAVFAC
    Contract
    Utilities
    sewage
    Replacement
    Award
    NAVFAC Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT