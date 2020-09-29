NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $8 Million Water & Sewer Line Replacement Project

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Su-Mo Builders, Inc. (small business), Honolulu, Hawaii, a firm-fixed-price task order for $8,417,930 under a multiple award construction contract to replace/repair the Navy’s Halawa Sewer, Water and Drainage systems that services Marine Corps installation, Camp H.M. Smith.



“This project ensures the modernization of utility systems serving the warfighters at United States Indo-Pacific Command and Marine Forces Pacific,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Utilities Director Kevin Wong. “The new water and sewer lines will provide reliable and safe water for drinking and fire protection. It will also minimize the probability of wastewater violations, preventing threats to public health for many years to come.”



The work includes replacing the existing aging sanitary sewer and potable water pipe from the Halawa Water Pump Station to the lower side of Camp Smith through an existing utility corridor, approximately 3,200 LF of 10-inch sanitary sewer line and approximately 5,000 LF of 12-inch potable water main. It will also provide drainage and erosion control improvements within the utility corridor, the replacement of booster pumps and piping at the Halawa Pump Station, interconnections to Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Camp Smith water systems, and incidental related work.



Work will be performed on Oahu, Hawaii and is expected to be completed by October 2022.



Six proposals were received for this task order.

