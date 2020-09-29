Meacham receives award from American Red Cross, Norhtern Nevada

RENO, Nevada – (Sept. 22, 2020) Col. JoAnn Meacham, Director of Logistics assigned to State Headquarters for the Nevada Air Guard, received special recognition for her outstanding performance as a volunteer board member of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, on May 19.



“The American Red Cross has a mission to relieve suffering in the face of disaster, which includes fire, flood, hurricanes, said Meacham. “By providing mass care, food, shelter and funding for people that have lost their home after a disaster.” She said what drew her into volunteering for the American Red Cross was her experience as a military member and the benefits she received from the American Red Cross.



“The services I have received when deployed, Yellow Ribbon, reconnections workshops, resilience workshops, and their notification system while Airmen are deployed,” were all important to her, said Meacham.



Zany Marsh, executive director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada said Meacham made significant contributions to the organization, specifically with Project Hero and the Nevada Air National Guard.



Project Hero was founded in 2008, as a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder ‘PTSD’, traumatic brain injury ‘TBI’; by helping the individual achieve rehabilitation and recovery.



Project Hero programs including Ride 2 Recovery events and Project Hero HUB Community Centers produce positive outcomes at lower costs and reduce drug-based therapies. The organization also builds and provides adaptive bikes to physically-challenged and injured Veterans and First Responders.



Meacham was elected to the board in 2019. She is serving a three year term, and is now planning to vacate the position. She is currently recruiting to the Nevada Air National Guard to find her replacement. Contact Meacham at jo.r.meacham@gmail.com or 775-544-2495 to learn.

