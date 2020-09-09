NMCSD's PINC Clinic Begins Holding Virtual Appointments

Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 200914-N-LW757-2051 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2020) A photo of an intrauterine device at...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 200914-N-LW757-2051 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 14, 2020) A photo of an intrauterine device at the hospital Sept. 14. NMCSD's Process Improvement Non-delayed Contraception (PINC) clinic offers counseling and non-delayed services on all approved forms of short-acting reversible, long-acting reversible and emergency contraception to all eligible beneficiaries. The PINC clinic has begun seeing patients via virtual appointments in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many facets of healthcare are conducted, and NMCSD's OB-GYN has adapted some of their techniques and practices to keep both staff and patients safe while delivering the high-quality healthcare they’ve come to expect. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Process Improvement Non-delayed Conception (PINC) clinic has begun seeing patients via virtual appointments in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PINC clinic offers counseling and non-delayed services on all approved forms of short-acting reversible, long-acting reversible and emergency contraception during the visit to all eligible beneficiaries.

The clinic has previously been a walk-in service, but due to COVID-19 precautions, the service has made a shift to virtual appointments only, and is no longer accepting walk-ins.

Virtual appointment booking is accessible through TriCare Online, and appointments will be held over the phone with a provider.

Questions and answers will take place during the virtual appointment to ensure women have the information they need to make an informed decision about contraceptive planning.

Capt. David Furlong, NMCSD's OB-GYN chairman, said that the hospital is the trial region for booking appointments through TriCare Online.

Booking appointments through TriCare Online has proven to streamline the process to receive medical care.

"I think this is a way to potentially make things more efficient," said Furlong. "It certainly gives patients another method to gain access to contraception."

The PINC clinic’s resources are available for active-duty women with TriCare Prime.

