Army Reserve leaders provide insight to Soldiers at ARSC Commander’s Forum

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Brig. Gen. Donald Absher, commander of U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Army Reserve Sustainment Command Commander’s Forum Sept. 24-27 to explain how Army Reserve leaders are developing senior enlisted leaders and officers by fostering a climate of trust and respect that protects Soldiers, civilians and family members.



Forty-four senior enlisted Army Reserve Soldiers and officers attended the event in person and 25 connected remotely from across the U.S. to learn about changes in the operational environment and training domain, the procedures, processes and mechanisms for tracking Soldiers within the formation.



Absher met with higher command senior leaders and brigade command teams to provide guidance on key priorities and the lines of effort that set the conditions of seamless execution of command vision and training guidance.



Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, Army Materiel Command’s chief of staff and assistant deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Reserve, spoke to attendees on perception, Project Inclusion, the upcoming virtual Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and AMC’s top priorities.



“The focus right now is getting the supply chain in tact to support large-scale combat operations, maintain equipment readiness and support modernization whether it is in Europe or the Pacific theaters,” he said.



Harter also talked about leadership, providing insight into what it takes to be a leader.



“Really strong leaders end up taking the hard jobs,” Harter said. “Make sure you are ready to step into the breech and take the hard jobs.”



Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC’s deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations, spoke with attendees about the Regionally Aligned Army Readiness Modernization Model, or ReARMM, and how it is changing the way the Army conducts business.



ARSC is under the operational control of AMC, which means ARSC provides cross-trained and multi-functional Army Reserve Soldiers to support AMC mission requirements, along with those of Army Sustainment Command and Army Contracting Command. During the forum, Hamilton thanked Army Reserve soldiers for their quality support to AMC.



“We cannot do our job without you,” said Hamilton. “You all basically make up almost 100 percent of my military personnel at AMC headquarters.”



Hamilton challenged attendees to look down into their formations and listen to their Soldiers.



“I don’t care what rank you are. As leaders, don’t get too busy, because it’s all about the people,” he said.

