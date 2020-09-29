JOINT BASE LANGLEY - EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Materiel Command’s top leader and senior sustainer Gen. Ed Daly recognized Soldiers and civilians for their support of the Army’s sustainment mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during a recognition ceremony at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters Tuesday.



After the ceremony Gen. Ed Daly, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, met with Col. Michael Patrick and Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie Gabriel, commander and command sergeant major, respectively, of the 597th Transportation Brigade to discuss brigade operations.



The 597th Transportation Bde. has a combined workforce of more than 345 military and civilian personnel who work together to provide deployment support at more than 15 military installations and help move the cargo necessary to fight and win our nation's wars.



It’s mission is to integrate and synchronize surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the continental United States, deploy and sustain the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities in support of Joint Task Force Port Opening.



The visit to the 597th Transportation Brigade was the first stop of the day for the four-star general.



Following the briefing with the 597th Transportation Bde. command team, Gen. Daly went on to meet with officials from the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, also headquartered at Fort Eustis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:25 Story ID: 379694 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC's top leader recognizes Surface Warriors for contributions to sustainment mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.