Fort Stewart's Sgt. 1st Class Hurts goes the extra mile for Soldiers

ARLINGTON, Va. — COVID-19 has forced everyone in the Army to adapt and overcome. Fortunately, the Army Recovery Care Program and Soldier Recovery Units (SRUs) have been delivering — particularly because of people like Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Hurts at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Hurts has been working hard to fill in the gaps caused by the pandemic, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.



"I came over to assist with the occupational and physical therapy section," said Hurts, who hails from Pineville, La. "Long story short, a lot of the soldiers were isolated. We came up with ways for them to be active. I would issue workout equipment and bikes — things of that nature — so the Soldier could be active without coming in contact with a lot of individuals."



Hurts has been a big supporter of the adaptive reconditioning program during the pandemic, coming in once or twice each week to deliver everything from activity packets and crafts to helping Soldiers sign out a bike or workout equipment to stay in shape. As a result, staff didn't have to come in to handle Soldiers' needs as much and could focus on other essential tasks.



There's a lot of work to be done. In addition to helping the Soldiers, Hurts would take bikes and equipment to different facilities for maintenance so they would be available throughout the pandemic. He also cleaned up areas and helped turn offices into storage areas for items that were donated.



Hurts knew the work needed to be done, because the Soldiers were in desperate need of support during this difficult time.



"Everyone has been keeping to themselves," he said. "We were concerned about the Soldiers, considering that they're in a situation already where they have to stay in their rooms. We wanted to make sure we could provide some activities for them. That's what prompted me to get involved. I just wanted to make sure the Soldiers' mental health is good, versus just sitting in the room all day."



He said a lot of the Soldiers have appreciated his efforts. He even provided his government cell phone to them in case they needed something and he wasn't around, or to set up a time to pick up weights or a bike.



What has been particularly difficult about this pandemic is how it has forced a change in habits. While there remain plenty of opportunities to exercise, many have seen their typical exercise routines disrupted, particularly if they were used to working out in groups.



Many had become accustomed to doing physical therapy together, or they participated in group outings like swimming or running.



"Once the pandemic started, those activities ceased," he said.



Hurts said the adaptive reconditioning program has been "very important" for Soldiers in weathering this ordeal.



"We went from Soldiers who were very active, or those who are limited in activity but enjoy group activities that we provide, to where it's like, 'OK, stay in your room and don't breathe too much,'" Hurts said. "It's kind of like, 'OK, now what do we do?' I think us stepping in helped.



"We started doing virtual things,” he continued. “We held a virtual game group, and it helps Soldiers keep it together. Not being able to be social, it can take a toll on anyone. I think having these Soldiers be able to be active, to even be social to a degree, helps them live from day to day."



Hurts doesn't make a big deal out of his efforts. He notes that he has a lot of help from staff that are working just as hard, and says that in times like this, pitching in should come naturally to everyone.



"We all have to play a part," he said.



The Army Warrior Care and Transition Program is now the Army Recovery Care Program. Although the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to provide quality complex case management to the Army's wounded, ill and injured Soldiers.

