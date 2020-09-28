Hispanic Heritage Month Employee Spotlight

Position: Public Affairs Specialist/ Social Media Manager

Years with SWL: 2

Hometown: Orange County, CA

Education: Master of Arts in Communication from Johns Hopkins University

Hobbies: Dancing, Krav Maga, Special Effects makeup, snowboarding, paintball, and spending time with family and friends

Family life: I am of mixed ancestry-Mexican/Norwegian and my husband is Puerto Rican. We are a blended family; we have two very sweet and very rambunctious little boys, ages 8 and 10.



Q: What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

A: Hispanic Heritage month is a time to celebrate and shine a light on the various histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino American citizens. We have such a rich culture and I enjoy being able to share elements of that with others.



Q: What is a family tradition you wish to pass down, that your parents have passed down to you?

A: It was less my parents and more my grandparents who upheld family traditions. There’s a couple of things that I would like to pass down to our boys and that’s DANCING and FOOD!

My grandparents were always DANCING! I caught the dance bug at an early age and want our boys to be able to dance and enjoy the music indicative of our cultures. Whenever I am in the kitchen cooking, I am ALWAYS dancing, just like my grandparents used to, and then it becomes a family dance party. I’ll grab our youngest and dance with him, then my husband joins in with our oldest and we all do a big family dance party in the kitchen, especially if a Merengue song comes on!

Celebrating Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) and all the fun foods we like to enjoy making for that evening is also a tradition I would like to pass down to our boys! Me cooking Christmas dinner is a relatively new tradition for us since we are no longer living near family. I make sweet corn and chicken tamales, Arroz con Leche, and Pozole. My husband likes to make Arroz con Gandules, Pavochon, Tostones, and Coquito-that’s not for the kids though lol The goal is to make sure we are blending elements of both my Mexican and my husband’s Puerto Rican culture for our boys!



Q: How long have you worked for the Little Rock District?

A: 2 years



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Public Affairs Specialist and Social Media Manager



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: I love both! I am a people person so I enjoy getting to interact with the public on a daily basis, and both positions allow me to do that.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Being able to interact with people and help them out to the best of my ability.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: I enjoy creating content and finding new methods to get our messaging across in fun and different ways via social media.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: I stay very active. I workout 5-6 days a week.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I used to be a professional makeup artist. I’ve worked New York Fashion Week, worked on both movie and music video sets, and love Special Effects makeup- Halloween is my holiday!



I also used to be a professional ballroom dancer. I competed in both Rhythm and Argentine Tango events. I was a Future Champions Rhythm first place winner as well as a first place or top three finisher in Argentine Tango. I also competed in ProAm with my students.

