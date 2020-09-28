Navy Lodge Corpus Christi Finishes Renovation

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program finished renovations at...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program finished renovations at its Navy Lodge in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Sept. 4. The $1 million renovation includes new kitchens, bathrooms, vanity, closet doors, flooring, bedding and window treatments in 52 guest rooms. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program finished renovations at its Navy Lodge in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Sept. 4. The $1 million renovation includes new kitchens, bathrooms, vanity, closet doors, flooring, bedding and window treatments in 52 guest rooms.



Navy Lodges feature oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer guests free Wi-Fi and breakfast. Every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, family pets up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.



Authorized Navy Lodge guests on permanent change off station (PCS) orders can take advantage of a scratch-off card offering a 10%, 15%, 25% or 100% discount, up to 20 nights. A scratch-off card can be picked up on base at PSD, the housing office, household goods, the personal property office or local NEX Customer Service desk or by calling the Navy Lodge DoD Reservation Center.



Navy Lodge Corpus Christi is currently taking reservations for leisure travel in addition to business and permanent change of station reservations. Call the Navy Lodge DoD Reservation Center at (800) 628-9466 or go online at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com to make a reservation.



Follow Navy Lodge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavyLodge/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavyLodge.