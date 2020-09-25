Photo Essay: Honoring Justice Ginsburg at Fort McCoy

The U.S. flag is set at half-staff Sept. 24, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



The justice passed away Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Date Taken: 09.25.2020 Date Posted: 09.25.2020 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US