    Photo Essay: U.S. Navy's Recruit Training Command restriction of movement operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Navy recruits walk to their barracks Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Navy recruits walk to their barracks Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., is worked with the Army at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training.

    Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected.

    More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Learn more about the Navy's Recruiting Training Command by visiting https://www.bootcamp.navy.mil.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 13:23
    Story ID: 378710
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    basic training
    Sailors
    recruits
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    joint partnerships Army-Navy

