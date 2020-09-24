413th Civil Affairs Battalion Selection as 2020 ROA U.S. Army Reserve Small Unit Award

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Delta Company, 413th Civil Affairs Battalion, 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, 350th Civil Affairs Command (CACOM), has been selected to receive the Reserve Organization of America’s (ROA) Outstanding U.S. Army Reserve Small Unit Award for 2019.



Delta Company was nominated for its many accomplishments during the previous year, including their support of Beyond the Horizons 2019, a 75-day engineer exercise conducted in Huehuetenango City, Guatemala.



Brig. Gen. Mark E. Black, 350th CACOM Commander, recognized the hard work and enduring efforts of the Civil Affairs Soldiers of Delta Company, noting that “not only did their efforts enhance the training benefits gained by the participating U.S. and partner nation military forces, but the many completed engineer projects will also provide enduring benefit for the Guatemalan people for many years to come.”



The award was presented at a hybrid virtual ceremony on 18 September in St. Louis, Missouri, as part of the ROA’s 2020 National Convention. Lt. Col. Kristopher M. Erickson, 413th Civil Affairs Commander, accepted the award on behalf of Delta Company. “This is a tremendous accomplishment by an outstanding unit. Delta Company’s efforts and performance at Beyond the Horizons - Guatemala 2019 is truly a reflection of their excellence as an organization, their great leaders, and their ability to get things done!”



During the convention, the ROA recognized journalists, serving members of the Reserve and Reserve Component units, and corporations, whose excellent performance has set them apart.



According to the ROA website, “The Reserve Organization of America was founded shortly after the first world war. ROA continues to serve the Guard and Reserve components in an era where the need is greater than ever before.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 09.25.2020 12:18 Location: LUBBOCK, TX, US