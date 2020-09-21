Despite COVID, Hispanic Heritage Month prevails

Photo By Spc. Michael Magallanes | Sgt. 1st Class Meza, an equal opportunity advisor with 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Michael Magallanes | Sgt. 1st Class Meza, an equal opportunity advisor with 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, talks about her experience as a Hispanic American Soldier at Fort Riley, Kan on Sept. 18, 2020. She spoke on the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and the positive impact that learning about different cultures can have on Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan.—Sgt. 1st Class Angelica Meza, an equal opportunity advisor (EOA) from 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, spoke about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and her experiences as a Hispanic American serving in the U.S. Army on September 18 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

A native of Montclair, California, Meza is a first generation Mexican American. She joined the U.S. Army in 2003 because she wanted to see the world and help those in need.

“After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, I knew I wanted to help those that couldn’t help themselves,” she said. “I take great joy in assisting others if even in a small capacity.”

As an EOA, she hopes that the month will increase Soldiers’ awareness about Hispanic culture.

“It is very important to have events like Hispanic Heritage Month to educate personnel about other’s historical lineage,” she said. “The event shows a part of our contribution to this Nation.”

Meza has many inspirational Hispanic American servicemembers she looks up too, but her favorite is a Puerto Rican born Technical Sergeant Carmen Contreras-Bozak, who was the first Hispanic to serve in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps from 1942 to 1945.

“She inspires me, because she is lighthearted but was not afraid to put her life in danger in service to her country,” she said. “Bozak did not hesitate to face danger head on, and I admire her bravery.”

According to Meza, Hispanic Heritage Month is inclusive in that anyone can enjoy the festivities and will be welcomed with open arms. Meza said this is because family is more than just blood, it can mean friends, acquaintances or anyone who is interested in the culture.

The remembrance takes place between September 15 and October 15, and it showcases the many different customs around the Hispanic world. Events vary from food tasting, dances and ancient rituals. However, due to the pandemic this year, the festivities have either been canceled or have gone virtual.

Hispanic Heritage Month on Fort Riley is usually celebrated with a variety of events ranging from dance exhibitions to speeches from Hispanic Soldiers around the post.

“The pandemic has caused the observance to be canceled this year,” Meza said. “Hopefully, next year we can continue to celebrate our heritage for all to enjoy.”