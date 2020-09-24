Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue two mariners from disabled catamaran near Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was deployed and recovered the mariners, bringing them to Dillingham airfield.

    There were no reports of injury.

    “Our crews train regularly in air rescues to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Barger, an Operations Specialist at Sector Honolulu. “Due to their readiness, our crews were able to launch the Dolphin quickly and bring the mariners to safety.”

    At 6:03 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call over VHF Channel 16 from the mariners explaining their vessel was dismasted and falling apart approximately one mile north of Kahuku.

    Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) notice to mariners, notified Honolulu Fire Department, and launched the Dolphin crew in response.

    Once on the scene, HFD reported the vessel was drifting from shore. The Dolphin aircrew arrived, deployed a rescue swimmer and recovered the mariners.

    There is no reported pollution concern.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued a Hazard to Navigation Broadcast to mariners.

    Reported weather on scene was winds of 10 mph and seas up to two feet.

    Oahu
    D14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    MH-65
    Dolphin helicopter

