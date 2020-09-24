Scenes of the Pine View Recreation Area are shown Sept. 13, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.
Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.
See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 17:31
|Story ID:
|378652
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
