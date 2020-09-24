Inspire Stories of Honor: Robert Mundell - A life of service

Robert Mundell’s life has — and still is — centered around caring about others.



Mundell, a retired U.S. Army infantry colonel, has a long list of achievements and most of them have been gained through serving the military in some fashion. He was inspired to join the military by news stories in 1983 about the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, and the U.S. Army invasion of Grenada.



“Those stories sparked my interests and motivated me to learn more about the Army and the Marine Corps,” Mundell said.



Mundell took part in combat missions like Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and also took part in Operation Uphold Democracy, a peacekeeping mission in Haiti.



His other military assignments included posts at NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan, the U.S. Military Academy, 10th Mountain Division and Joint Readiness Training Center.



He graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle in 2009 and served as the chairman of Department of Command, Leadership, and Management for 18 months. He is decorated with two Bronze Star Medals, two Combat Infantryman badges and a Legion of Merit.



Now, Mundell said he spends more time with his family, working around the house, serving on three ministries at his church and coaching the Carlisle High School boys lacrosse team. Mundell said he never played lacrosse, but was a part of the Carlisle youth program until 2011 before transitioning to the high school level in 2016.



“Athletics has always inspired me, and I wanted to teach and coach before I decided to enter the Army,” he said.



“I was asked to coach for one of the youth teams in Carlisle. Having a part in providing young people a chance to participate in sports, and in doing so help them develop and grow, is very fulfilling.”



And although he’s retired and taking it easier nowadays, Mundell says he’ll never forget his days in the military.



“[My service is] a part of who I am — part of my identity,” he said.



What was the toughest challenge that you faced?



“There were many challenges, but being separated from my family was consistently the toughest one for me.”



What did you like best about being in the military?



“Being a part of something much greater than yourself, and being a member of an organization committed to common values where, generally speaking, people are treated fairly.”



What was your proudest achievement?



“Simply making the choice to serve alongside dedicated professionals from all segments of society.”



Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?



“It is a way of life and not a job.”



What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?



“I would encourage them to serve and emphasize the importance of internalizing the seven Army values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage.”



Story By: Mallory Merda, The Sentinel

