IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Supports Training Mission, Enables Navy Readiness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (September 18, 2020) – Information Systems Technician (IT) Seaman Apprentice Alexander Ashley, a native of Painesville, Ohio, serves as a systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician (IT) Seaman Apprentice Alexander Ashley, a native of Painesville, Ohio, serves as a systems administrator at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Ashley provides critical node upkeep within the training pipeline as he provides acute systems support while maintaining and troubleshooting everything from servers all the way to individual student workstations. These specific services cover five different networks spanning three separate buildings across Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex.



Ashley enables hundreds of users the ability to utilize networks which are essential in the training of current and future members of the information warfare (IW) community every day. He also assists in the technological renovation of classrooms, making sure IW students are able to utilize the best of the Navy’s training technology.



Shortly after leaving high school, Ashley quickly passed his General Educational Development test, and sought a career in the Navy at the age of 18. He arrived at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, Nov. 21, 2019.



“The quote by Henry Ford, ‘whether you think you can, or you can’t, you’re right’ sums up my work ethic,” shared Ashley. “I try and embrace this mentality in everything that I do.”



After completing basic training in January 2020, then Seaman Recruit Ashley arrived at IWTC Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, to attend IT “A” School. Due to his drive for success, he was named class leader and graduated top of his class. Ashley then reported to his first and current duty station at IWTC Virginia Beach.



While handling a rigorous workload, Ashley is also an active member on the command’s morale, welfare and recreation team. His hobbies include analog photography, music, and mechanical maintenance and engineering. He hopes to one day gain a commission, attend flight school and complete his career in the Navy as a naval aviator.



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ciwt, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.