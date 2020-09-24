NAVFAC EXWC Awards Research Contract for Upgrading Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility

Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) announced the execution of an agreement with Gaztransport & Technigaz North America Inc., (GTTNA), to investigate concepts to adapt an existing commercial membrane technology for upgrading fuel storage tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



NAVFAC EXWC, under Code CI11 Petroleum Oil Lubrication, manages storage tank integrity at RHBFSF for the Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor. Just in the past few years, several upgrades have been made to the facility with several more planned, including; increased tank tightness testing from annual to semi-annual with the plan of installed permanent equipment; an increase in monitoring wells; and installing real-time soil vapor monitoring.



This project constitutes another layer of protection to complement the continued commitment of ensuring Hawaii’s natural resources are protected and the drinking water is always safe to drink.



Results of the feasibility assessment and an initial specification are due in spring 2021. Should results meet expectations and sufficient sponsor support be achieved, a second stage of effort could be awarded in 2021 to perform design work.



GTNNA is a worldwide industry leader in engineering of membrane containment systems used in transportation and storage of liquefied gas with a proven record of accomplishments for more than 55 years.



An agreement execution provided by the Defense Innovation Unit under a competitive commercial solutions opening solicited interest from non-traditional contractors to develop solutions that address national security challenges. The DIU facilitated rapid collaboration between NAVFAC EXWC and industry using an Other Transaction Agreement.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, test, and evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and pragmatic expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.



