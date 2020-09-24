Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, as defined by Hispanic Heritage Month’s website.



Celebrated annually, from September 15 through October 15, it covers 30 days. Hispanic Heritage Month starts in the middle of the month to correspond with the independence of many Hispanic countries.



Sgt. 1st Class Willy Cruz Crespo, an automated logistics specialist, (92A), from San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, is currently assigned to the U.S. Army Parachute Team at Fort Bragg, NC. The team, nicknamed “the Golden Knights”, is an elite airborne unit known for conducting aerial demonstrations through the United States. Cruz Crespo was assigned to the unit in 2017 and has since made about 40 parachute jumps.



Cruz Crespo was born and raised in Puerto Rico. When he was about 7 years old, and his family moved to New York City, New York. He attended public school where learned to speak English. After about four years, Cruz Crespo and his family returned to Puerto Rico. Cruz Crespo says moving to New York was exciting, and it really helped him to become a strong Spanish and English bilingual speaker.



Cruz Crespo joined the Army in 2002, shortly after graduating high school. He was inspired by his uncle, an Army recruiter.



“My uncle seemed interesting,” Cruz Crespo explains, “And he really enjoyed his job. Coming from the countryside of Puerto Rico, we didn’t have much there. I wanted adventure and a chance to see the world; I wanted my own career.”



Cruz Crespo spoke to a local Army recruiter about joining and to have guidance in deciding which career field in the military to pursue. The recruiter was asking his interests and what Cruz Crespo wanted to do in the Army.



“The recruiter asked if I wanted to jump from airplanes; I thought he was joking,” Cruz Crespo said, “and I told him ‘yes’. It wasn’t until I graduated Army Basic Training and was told I was going to Airborne School that I realized he was serious. Next thing I knew, I was in an Airborne unit.”



After attending Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, Cruz Crespo was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 2003. Since that time, he has served in Bamberg, Bayern, Germany; Miami Recruiting Battalion in Miami, Florida and in multiple units at Fort Bragg. He has served in three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



Cruz Crespo said the military has really broadened his horizons, and allowed him to live more diverse experiences.



“Being Hispanic in the military has given me a different perspective on others. It makes me want to learn other languages and cultures. When I lived in Germany, it was really nice because there were so many cultures in the area. I’ve traveled to Spanish speaking countries with my friends (that also serve) and was able to bridge the language gap; that was pretty cool, being able to translate for them.”



Cruz Crespo went on to explain that he has been able to meet other Soldiers from all different backgrounds that share the common language during his time in the military.



“I’ve also been able to use my language (Spanish) to bond with several (other Hispanic) cultures. Even though we share a language, we have incredibly different cultures. I get to know other foods, customs, experiences, and whatever else they have.”



Cruz Crespo served three years as an Army recruiter while at Miami Recruiting Battalion, and said that being bilingual was a huge benefit to both his service and his relationships with recruits.



“As a recruiter, I felt like my Hispanic background really benefitted my outreach. I could actually connect with these kids and their parents on a level where we knew their backgrounds and their struggles.”

For Cruz Crespo, family was and is his main reason to serve.



“I wanted to be able to take care of my family. My mom is everything to me. She has always worked hard, and I wanted to be able to take the (financial) burden off of her and help to take care of my sister.”



Cruz Crespo is currently serving in his 18th year in the Army.



“I enjoy doing my job, I really do. I got promoted here. I’ve made family out of teammates. Not many people can say that they get to go to work and truly be among friends.”



When asked about any words Cruz Crespo wanted to give to Hispanic (and all) minorities looking to join the military, he had this advice:

“Having a different background only helps you in your life and career. Your different perspectives are valuable. The Army includes everyone, and they become your brothers and sisters. The Army has given me more opportunities than I could have imagined, and I’m grateful.”

