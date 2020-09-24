Community receives updates at virtual town hall

Photo By Robert Timmons | Ann Garner, director of the Directorate of Public Works, watches as James Harper with...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Ann Garner, director of the Directorate of Public Works, watches as James Harper with Fort Jackson Family Homes speaks about the money spent on housing repairs during the Community Town Hall Sept. 16. see less | View Image Page

Each quarter the U.S. Army Garrison and Fort Jackson hosts a community information exchange to update the installation on what events are happening on post. The latest was held during a virtual community town hall Sept. 16.



At the town hall representatives from various on-post agencies, from the Directorate of Public Works to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provided updates. Even a few outstanding employees where recognized for their hard work.



“The purpose of the town hall is to inform and hear from our local and regional community,” said Col. John “Wes” Hankins, garrison commander, to start the event. He then lauded some of the “heroes” who are part of a “pretty phenomenal workforce that continues to deliver services that lead us into a high quality of life.”



“At Fort Jackson the mission hasn’t stopped and the community remains adaptive,” Hankins said.



At the event viewers were encouraged to prepare for possible hurricanes by viewing the Fort Jackson Hurricane Guide for the 2020 season.



We are in the middle of the hurricane season which experts predict to be especially heavy, Hankins said. “We ask that you remain informed with the information provided to our community and be prepared.”



“These guides help you prepare when we tell you there is a need to get ready for a hurricane,” said Darryl “Bo” Bowman, director of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, during the town hall.



Luis Rosario-Febus, chief of Fort Jackson Housing spoke about the Tenant Bill of Rights and reminded the audience of how to report any problems. “I am asking to give the opportunity to the Fort Jackson Family Homes as they have a residential engagement specialist (Kim Dimsdale) that is there to assist you,” he said. The next step in the reporting chain is the community manager, Judy Boley, and then himself. “If that doesn’t work, call me I am here to help you,” he said. After him requests would go to the Director of Public Works, the unit chain of command and finally the Housing Hotline at (803) 751-HELP and the Garrison Commander.

Work orders can be filed at www.FortJacksonFamilyHomes.com.



James Harper with Fort Jackson Family Homes said they had heard the communities concerns and have spent $1.06 million on home repairs.

Housing officials also spoke about the upcoming Resident Satisfaction Survey that will begin Oct. 1.



The survey is “very, very important to our community,” Hankins said. “It’s your opportunity to be heard. It’s your voice to let us know how you see the services provided to you in your home here on Fort Jackson.”



Others who spoke in the town hall included representatives from the Directorate of Public Works, Child, Youth Services, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, AAFES, Commissary and the Directorate of Human Resources Suicide Prevention Program.



Some upcoming events in the next few weeks are the National Night Out Oct. 6, Fort Jackson Ministry Volunteer Recognition ceremony Oct. 16, and the Commanding Generals’ Quarterly Golf Tournament Oct. 30. The Directorate of Human Resources will host an Education Fair Nov. 18 and Dec. 1, while the Post Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Dec. 4 and Victory Block Leave Dec. 17.



The next Community Town Hall is scheduled for Nov. 24.



To learn more about what was said watch the town hall in its entirety at https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson/videos/1368508660015639