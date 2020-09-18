NAVFAC Participates in First Virtual Joint Indo-Pacific Industry Forum

Members of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific participated in the first virtual Joint Indo-Pacific Industry Forum held Sept. 16 organized by the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Honolulu and Guam Post.



“NAVFAC looks forward to the opportunity to participate in the SAME conferences and forums every year,” said NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Cameron Geertsema. “They provide the Department of Defense (DoD), specifically NAVFAC, an opportunity to engage industry alongside our DoD service counterparts.”



This year’s 15th annual event theme was “Uniting the Pacific in the Past, Present and Future.” More than 200 participants gathered virtually, which included SAME sustaining and individual members, non-members, and senior representatives from Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, Japan, Korea, and the U.S. mainland.



“This is the first time we had a full virtual event, so we had to pivot our plans multiple times, as COVID-19 restrictions evolved,” said SAME Facilitator and Jacobs Engineering Group Operations Manager in Honolulu Julie Hong. “Our Pacific Industry Forum (PIF) raises funds for the SAME Honolulu Post Scholarship Program, which helps enrich the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics pipeline for the region.”



The Joint Indo-Pacific Industry Forum was virtually broadcasted from the Tradewinds Club on JBPHH and kicked off with welcoming remarks, followed by a 100-year SAME historical tribute and strategic planning presentation, then transitioned into military program briefings by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Air Force.



Small Business and contracting updates were also provided by small business directors from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District, NAVFAC Hawaii, NAVFAC Marianas, and NAVFAC Pacific.



“I always learn something new from industry during these events and this year’s virtual environment was no exception,” said NAVFAC Pacific Small Business Director Regina Pasqualucci. “This was a terrific opportunity to bring together DoD and local industry to share information on the way ahead.”



The afternoon sessions included official presentations from USACE Pacific Ocean Division leadership and military program briefings from NAVFAC Pacific, Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s facilities construction and sustainment program, and a Guam presentation on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, which included the ongoing construction program on Guam to relocate 5,000 Marines and 1,300 dependents to the island.



NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Geertsema provided information on NAVFAC Pacific opportunities within the Pacific area of responsibility. He also discussed the military construction program, multiple award construction contracts, Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, Defense Policy Review Initiative on Guam, Divert U.S military construction program on Tinian, U.S. military construction program in Australia, contingency engineering and theater engagement, and how to do business with NAVFAC.



“Even in a COVID-challenged environment, we have found ways to continue to exchange ideas, best business practices and share opportunities for the future,” said Geertsema. “We welcome the partnership!”



The SAME PIF started in the spring of 2006 and serves as venue to reach out to sustaining members in the design and construction industry to provide up-to-date information on business opportunities with the military services facility engineers. Over the years the industry forum has expanded to also include engineering and construction business opportunities from major State of Hawaii departments such as the Airports and Transportation Divisions.



“I am personally gratified to see what the PIF has developed into since the early years,” said Guam Program Management Office Director and SAME Honolulu Post Vice President Will Boudra. “It is now the major federal engineering and construction industry forum in the Pacific area of operations.”



The 2021 Pacific Industry Forum is scheduled for May 11, 2021 with excellent networking opportunities.

