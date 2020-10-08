The Hawaii Army National Guard’s Newest Aircraft Arrives On-board Naval Vessel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii Army National Guard’s newest aircraft, a C-12U Huron, arrived in Hawaii on-board the USS Essex (LHD-2) on August 10. The twin engine turboprop aircraft is the replacement for the C-26 and restores the Hawaii Army National Guard’s passenger and light cargo fixed wing capability. The C-12U can carry up to 15 passengers and has a range of approximately 1,500 nautical miles.
    “Having a fixed wing asset back in support the state is a great development,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Tolentino, Battalion Commander, 1-298 MFTR. “The C-12 is a much-needed resource that will increase our ability to respond to situations in the state and keep cost down in real-world response and transport for training.”
    Given the archipelagic geography of the State of Hawaii, the C-12U aircraft will provide a quicker response capability for medical personnel or movement of critical equipment. The C-12U is more cost effective and faster than any of the Hawaii Army National Guard’s rotor-winged assets. The COVID-19 pandemic is the third major emergency declaration the Hawaii National Guard has responded to with no fixed wing capability.
    The Hawaii Army National Guard aircraft was given a “sea lift” on-board the USS Essex along with several World War II era aircraft arriving in the islands to participate in 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. The Essex is in Hawaii to participate in an abbreviated Rim of the Pacific exercise. While ported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the crew were not allowed to disembark due to COVID-19 precautions.
    All the aircraft where loaded on to the Essex by crane in San Diego. The Voyage took a little over a week. Then the process was reversed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
    The C-12U will be given a commissioning ceremony by the Hawaii Army National Guard in the near future.

